Ben Simmons Reacts to Video of Viral Air Ball

Ben Simmons is arguably the most scrutinized player in the NBA. Every single time Ben Simmons performs poorly, it feels like he immediately goes viral. That was no different when Simmons played with the Nets in the park and a video of him air balling one shot went viral.

Simmons addressed the viral video and all the hate that seems to follow him, in an interview with ESPN.

“Even the other day there was a clip of me air balling a shot at the park," Simmons said. Meanwhile, like 10 guys air balled multiple shots. So it’s like people will find one clip and try to make it that everything — like Ben can’t do [this or that]. Like come on man, you think I’m just air balling every shot? It’s not true. But it comes with it, and you got to have tough skin and I realize that, but nah, I can’t take everything personally. It’s social media."

For Ben Simmons to overcome his mental struggles, this is the correct mindset he needs to have. There's going to be so much hate and negativity surrounding Ben, every little thing he does is going to be scrutinized, similar to what Russell Westbrook is currently dealing with. He can't take any of it personality, because it's all going to be posted by random people on the internet who don't even know who he is.

Hopefully, with the proper guidance and mentorship from his Nets teammates, Simmons can return to the form that made fans fall in love with who he was.

