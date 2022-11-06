Ben Simmons Receives Upgraded Injury Status Against Dallas Mavericks

The Brooklyn Nets are incredibly shorthanded, but they've been figuring out ways to win with just Kevin Durant available. Fortunately, it seems like they may receive a little more help against the Dallas Mavericks in the form of Ben Simmons.

Simmons was previously out the last four games with knee soreness and has now been upgraded to questionable against the Dallas Mavericks. The Nets actually won three out of the last four games during that span.

In terms of the rest of the roster, the Nets still have a bevy of players unavailable. Kyrie Irving remains out with a suspension, TJ Warren is still out with a left foot injury recovery, Kessler Edwards is out on G-league assignment, and Alondes Williams is also out on G-League two-way. Both Seth Curry and Joe Harris will be available for the Nets.

The Dallas Mavericks have yet to submit their injury report, but regardless, this is going to be a tough battle for the Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn has enough firepower on its roster to defeat the Mavericks, but the biggest issue will be the defense. Dallas is too good offensively for the Nets to have an off-night defensively. This game will be a great test to see just how much the Nets have improved during this short two-game win streak.

A win here should certainly make Nets fans start feeling much better about their team.

