Ben Simmons Ruled Out vs. Celtics

The Brooklyn Nets will be without point-forward Ben Simmons against the Boston Celtics on Sunday night in Brooklyn.

Simmons, who is dealing with a left lateral calf strain, is slated to miss his third straight game with the injury. The Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn told reporters that Simmons will be reassessed after the third-game mark.

Yuta Watanabe will miss his eighth-straight game with a right hamstring strain. The team reimaged the wing's right hamstring on Nov. 28 and the results remained the same. The Nets disclosed that Watanabe is expected to miss another week of action earlier this week.

Edmond Sumner will also not be available for Brooklyn against Boston on Sunday night. Sumner, who is ruled out with a right glute contusion, was taken out of Friday's game against the Raptors and was shortly ruled out by the team in the fourth quarter. His injury isn't deemed as a long-term absence.

"Tell him to stop falling on the ground. Make the layup and stay on your feet," Vaughn joked speaking on Sumner's injury. "Hopefully we'll look at him tomorrow. Hopefully, it's nothing serious and we can move on."

Brooklyn has assigned both of their two-way guards, David Duke Jr. and Alondes Williams to their G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets. The team also assigned Kessler Edwards and Day'Ron Sharpe to Long Island for Saturday's practice but both will be available for the Nets on Sunday night.

The injury report indicates that wing TJ Warren will be available for the Nets. Warren, who made his season debut in Friday's win over the Raptors, scored 10 points and grabbed 4 boards in 17 minutes of play. After his season debut - his first NBA game since December of 2020 - Warren noted he didn't have any concerns with his left foot.