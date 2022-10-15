Ben Simmons Says There Was Never a Relationship With Joel Embiid

Ben Simmons has been letting everything out before the season started, and one of the most fascinating things he's spoken about was his relationship with Joel Embiid or lack thereof.

In an interview with ESPN's Nick Friedell, Simmons took the gloves off when speaking about his time with Joel Embiid. When asked if he spoke to Joel, Simmons had a very simple answer.

"I don't talk to Jo," Simmons said. "We never really spoke."

Simmons went even further in his answer, describing what the relationship was like - stating there never really was a relationship.

"I don't think there was really a relationship there," Simmons said. "Like in terms of a friendship? You can try as hard as you want to try to be close to somebody, be their friend, whatever it is, but everyone is different as people, so for me, it's never personal. I don't have any anger or hate towards him. He is who he is and I am who I am. And we've got our personal lives. And work is basketball, so in that moment, my goal is to win and I got to win with Jo. He's a great player, we just didn't get it done."

All in all, it sounds like Simmons just didn't have a healthy relationship with his teammates in Philadelphia, his coach, or the fans. It was an unhealthy relationship he needed to get out of.

