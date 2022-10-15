Skip to main content
Ben Simmons Says There Was Never a Relationship With Joel Embiid

Ben Simmons Says There Was Never a Relationship With Joel Embiid

It doesn't sound like Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons had great chemistry

Ben Simmons has been letting everything out before the season started, and one of the most fascinating things he's spoken about was his relationship with Joel Embiid or lack thereof. 

In an interview with ESPN's Nick Friedell, Simmons took the gloves off when speaking about his time with Joel Embiid. When asked if he spoke to Joel, Simmons had a very simple answer.

"I don't talk to Jo," Simmons said. "We never really spoke."

Simmons went even further in his answer, describing what the relationship was like -  stating there never really was a relationship.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I don't think there was really a relationship there," Simmons said. "Like in terms of a friendship? You can try as hard as you want to try to be close to somebody, be their friend, whatever it is, but everyone is different as people, so for me, it's never personal. I don't have any anger or hate towards him. He is who he is and I am who I am. And we've got our personal lives. And work is basketball, so in that moment, my goal is to win and I got to win with Jo. He's a great player, we just didn't get it done."

All in all, it sounds like Simmons just didn't have a healthy relationship with his teammates in Philadelphia, his coach, or the fans. It was an unhealthy relationship he needed to get out of.

Rate the Trade: Kyle Kuzma to the Brooklyn Nets

Practice Footage of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons Revealed

New Potential Trade Target For Brooklyn Nets Revealed

In This Article (2)

Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

USATSI_19221742
News

Ben Simmons Makes Interesting Giannis Antetokounmpo Comparison

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19172170
News

Ben Simmons Looking Forward to Playing in Philadelphia: 'F--K, I Can't Wait to Go There'

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19185851
News

Ben Simmons Reveals Thoughts on Haters

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19207045_168390270_lowres
News

Ben Simmons Reacts to Video of Viral Air Ball

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19221718
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts to Nets Loss, Winless Pre-Season

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17182076
News

The Brooklyn Nets Announce New Signing

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17167238_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Update: Nets 'Optimistic' Joe Harris Returns for Season Opener

By Farbod Esnaashari
1203260833.0
News

Report: Kyrie Irving Leaving Kevin Durant For Lakers in Free Agency

By Joey Linn