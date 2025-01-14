Ben Simmons' Status for Back-to-Back Matchups Remains a 'Secret'
Already decimated by injuries, the Brooklyn Nets may lose another key contributor heading into the midway point of their six-game road trip.
Ben Simmons, who has yet to play both games of any back-to-back sequence for Brooklyn this season, remains a question mark heading into Tuesday's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Jordi Fernandez highlighted the uncertainty prior to the Nets' overtime loss to the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.
“It’s my secret,” Fernandez said via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “We probably have. We probably haven’t.”
Simmons was solid in the previously mentioned falter in Salt Lake City, posting 14 points, nine assists and six rebounds.
It's also important to mention due to the extra time needed to decide the contest, Simmons exceeded his minutes restriction.
“I played more than I probably should have in that [overtime]. But I wanted to win, so that’s just the competitiveness in me," he said again via Lewis. "So I stayed out there as long as I could."
Sans Cam Thomas, Cam Johnson and D'Angelo Russell, Simmons is the team's most experienced facilitator.
In that trio's absence, Keon Johnson and Reece Beekman have alternated running the point for Fernandez whenever Simmons is unavailable.
The recent emergence of Tosan Evbuomwan, who does possess the ability to play either guard spot, could end up softening the blow of a Simmons-less offense.
What Fernandez's gameplan looks like for the matchup in Rip City remains to be seen, but there seems to be a high chance that the head coach's primary playmaker won't be part of it.
