Ben Simmons Talks Health Before 2023-24 Season and Upcoming Season
After a short 2023-24 season, Ben Simmons is set to return to the Brooklyn Nets fully healthy and ready to go for the 2024-25 NBA season. Simmons, who played in just 15 games last season, averaged 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 5.7 assists in 23.9 minutes per game, before a back injury kept him out from late February to the end of the season.
On Friday, Simmons spoke to reporters and gave insight on his health heading into last season, giving reason as to why he played just 15 games.
“Last year, I got to the point where I was good enough to get on the court, but I wasn’t 100 percent, which it was the situation — it was it was — but at the end of the day, I’m here now, and this is the situation," Simmons said. "I feel great, and I put a lot of time and work in.”
This season, Simmons said he's ready to go, and help the Nets with his all-around abilities. While his scoring and shooting aren't well known, the 6-foot-10 point forward is an excellent rebounder and facilitator, something Brooklyn needs entering the new NBA year.
When talking about his rehab situation, Simmons also revealed that he was playing with a herniated disc in his back.
“I was playing with another herniated disc, so that was probably a big reason why,” he said. “This is my second surgery in a couple years. Same situation, different area in the back, but I’m cleared now and I feel great and ready to go.”
We'll get our next look at Simmons on the court later this month.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.