Ben Simmons To Miss At Least Three Games With Left Lateral Upper Calf Strain

The Brooklyn Nets will be without swingman Ben Simmons for a couple of games. The team stated Simmons has been diagnosed with a lateral left upper calf strain and will miss at least three games. He will be reassessed after the three-game mark.

Shams Charania of The Athletic was first to the news, reporting Simmons is expected to miss a few games with a muscle strain in his left leg.

The Nets swingman was pulled out of Monday's win over the Orlando Magic early in the second quarter. He signaled to the coaching staff to be pulled and he remained out the rest of the contest with left knee soreness.

In his last update Monday night, Vaughn said Simmons' injury is day-to-day and he believed the accumulation of minutes and his overall load across Brooklyn's heavy stretch of games served as the catalyst to the injury. Simmons played 30+ minutes in six of the seven games after his injury battle with left knee soreness - the same leg the lateral upper calf strain is for him.

"I think more than anything, the accumulation of games," said Vaughn postgame. "He hasn't had this amount of accumulation of games over a period in a long time. I talked to the performance team about that. We were warned about it a little bit as these games add up. His cumulative load begins to add up. It's really stretching him sometimes. The amount of games we had with the minutes that he's played was pretty high going into tonight's game."

The Nets have a testy three-game slate coming up, hosting the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night, the Toronto Raptors on Friday night, and the Boston Celtics on Sunday evening.