Bojan Bogdanovic to Honor Late Nets Legend
Bojan Bogdanovic's first game action following his late-April surgery won't be with the Brooklyn Nets, but will be spent honoring one of the legends of the sport. In celebration of Drazen Petrovic's 60th birthday, an exhibition game will be played in the Croatian capital Zagreb on Sep. 5 early next month.
Petrovic tragically passed in 1993 but his legend has continued to live on thanks to the likes of Bogdanovic, Dario Šarić and Ivica Zubac. All three are set to compete alongside members of Croatia's national team, taking on a roster derived of other European players, per CroatiaWeek. The outlet also reported the game will be attended by former Croatian NBA players Damjan Rudež and Gordan Giriček.
Following the commemorative matchup, Bogdanovic is expected to be in attendance Oct. 1 for the Nets' training camp. This will mark the second rebuilding franchise he has suited up for (the Detroit Pistons being the other) in the last two seasons, leading to speculation that the 35-year-old may request a buyout.
Bogdanovic's willingness to get back on the court bodes well for his odds of contributing for whatever organization he is a part of for the 2024-25 campaign. Whether that is in Brooklyn or elsewhere remains to be seen, but presently his focus is on paying homage to his hometown hero.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.