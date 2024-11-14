Breaking Down Jalen Wilson's Production With the Nets to Start the Season
Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson was expected to see an increased role coming into the 2024-25 NBA season. The Nets are now 5-6, sitting at the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, with that unexpected success coming from the chemistry and tenacity shown on both sides of the floor. Wilson has been a major part of that.
Wilson, drafted with the 51st overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has a solid rookie season given his minutes. Appearing in 43 games, the former Kansas Jayhawk averaged 5.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game. He shot 42.5% from the field and 32.4% from deep.
This season, Wilson has appeared in all 11 games for Brooklyn. His minutes have jumped to 21.8 per game, and as a result, so has his production. The forward is averaging 8.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.
Wilson's confidence has been growing with the more he's played, along with the rest of the Nets' young core. Head coach Jordi Fernandez has instilled belief in everyone on the team, from veterans like Ben Simmons to young guys like Wilson.
Most of Wilson's shot attempts are catch-and-shoot threes, as he's averaging 3.4 three-point attempts per game compared to 6.6 overall shot attempts. The only negative in his start to the season has been his shooting struggles from deep. Wilson is shooting 21.6% from deep despite his 61.1% two-point percentage.
On defense, Wilson's frame allows him to guard most players on the floor. Standing at 6-foot-6 with a 6-foot-8 wingspan, he has the frame of an average NBA forward. However, Wilson hasn't been as impressive on the other side of the ball. Fernandez has given him the challenge of big defensive matchups, expressing that he wants to see more out of him.
As Wilson gets more experience, his game is sure to improve, but the dip in three-point shooting seemingly hasn't affected the team's performance. The Nets, projected to be the worst team in the NBA before the start of the season, are exceeding expectations. Wilson has been a significant contributor to that.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.