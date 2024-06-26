BREAKING: Nets Star Mikal Bridges Traded to New York Knicks in Blockbuster Deal
The NBA offseason is officially here, with trades significant trades already happening around the league. Over the past several months, the Brooklyn Nets had been considering what direction to go moving forward, but we got more clarity in a shocking move on Tuesday night.
As first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks are sending four unprotected picks (2025, 2027, 2029, 2031) a 2025 protected Milwaukee first, a 2028 unprotected pick swap and a 2025 second-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets for Mikal Bridges and a 2026 second-round pick.
Bridges will finally reunite with his former Villanova teammates in Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart.
This is a trade that will make waves throughout the league. With the 2024 NBA Draft set to take place tomorrow, things just got a bit more interesting. Several teams were exploring the possibility of trading for Bridges, who now has a new team in New York.
After dealing the majority of its draft capital in the James Harden deal with the Houston Rockets several years back, this will allow the Nets to have more opportunity to rebuld the roster. Whether that's through the draft in leveraging these picks, or using them in trades down the road, Brooklyn now has more flexibility.
As for the Knicks, a powerhouse is being built in the Eastern Conference. Assuming New York can retain OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency, this is going to be a loaded roster that can dominate on both ends.
As more information surrounding this deal is revealed, Inside the Nets will have you covered.
