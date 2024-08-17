Broken Nets Guard Heading Into Defining Fourth Season, Leadership to be Focal Point
The Brooklyn Nets' rebuild was inevitable, and now it's here. With the team shipping Mikal Bridges across the bridge to the New York Knicks via trade, the rebuild is official. With this, there is plenty of opportunity for young players to grow and build out a potential career in the league.
Cam Thomas, who has been on the Nets' roster since 2021, will be able to take the opportunity to play an expanded role and progress as a player. While his minutes per game saw a leap last season, there will be more shots to go around this season.
However, one aspect of the game in which Thomas will be able to grow the most is as a leader within the franchise. He alluded to that idea a month ago in an interview with ClutchPoints.
"Just being more of a leader. I’m really honing in on that and starting early with that," Thomas said of his next step as a player. "I kind of did it towards the second half of last year because it’s something I wanted to try as the year went on. I’m gonna try to start this year off focusing on that because, honestly, I am [a leader]. I think I’m the second-longest tenured guy on the team, so I am one of the leaders on the team. So I’m definitely trying to hone in on that."
There's a chance for Thomas to get a more consistent spot in the rotation, who averaged 22.5 points per contest while playing 31.4 minutes per game, both the highest marks in his three years played as a pro.
With Jordi Fernandez taking over as the head coach, Thomas is one player who has a good feel for the franchise and can be a player to help guide the culture in Brooklyn. How he develops as a personality on the roster is just as crucial as thriving in a more consistent role for Fernandez.
