Nets' Cam Thomas Shows Off Scoring in Loss vs. Hawks
The Brooklyn Nets lost their season opener last night against the Atlanta Hawks, 120-116. On the road, the Nets showed plenty of heart and fought throughout the game, but it just wasn't enough to beat Trae Young and company.
Young finished with 30 points, five rebounds, and 12 assists. He, along with Onyeka Okongwu (28 points, eight rebounds) scored Brooklyn in a chippy game.
A sloppy first quarter quarter was followed by the Nets regaining the lead at halftime. Unfortunately, Atlanta's 37-point fourth quarter got them the win.
If there was an MVP of this game on Brooklyn's side, it was far in a way Cam Thomas. Thomas finished with 36 points on 14-of-27 shooting from the field. He also went 7-of-13 from deep.
What was so impressive about Thomas was his scoring surge that came late in the game. Down by 10 points with six minutes left in the fourth quarter, Thomas took charge. He scored 18 of his 38 in the final 10 minutes of the game, hitting tough shots from deep. It was simply a clutch performance.
Fans knew that Thomas would be Brooklyn's star player this season, but Thomas was a huge positive for the Nets last night. There were questions about his inefficiency, as he shot 44.2% from the field last season, but last night was a great start to the season.
The rest of the Nets' offense was struggling late in the game, but think about once the team finds its rhythm. Brooklyn could pull off some surprise wins under new head coach Jordi Fernandez if the team polishes things.
