Nets outpace Suns 119-97 behind 29 points from Caris LeVert

Rick Laughland

The Brooklyn Nets leapfrogged the Orlando Magic into the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference with a decisive win over the Phoenix Suns at Barclays Center. 

A struggling Caris LeVert broke out in a big way with 29 points and seven assists while Joe Harris added 16 points, Tauren Prince 15, and Spencer Dinwiddie 14. 

The key to the Nets victory was holding down All-Star snub Devin Booker who managed just 11 points on the night. 

The Nets shot 48.1 percent from the field including 44.1 from 3-point range. Brooklyn dominated with 54 points in the paint to Phoenix's 42. 

The Nets led by as many as 26-points as they cruised to a rare easy home victory. Without Kyrie Irving in the lineup until at least after the All-Star break, Brooklyn improved its record to 14-15 without its star point guard. 

Wednesday an old friend will make his long awaited return to the borough as DeAngelo Russell and the Golden State Warriors come to town. There are four games left before the All-Star break and the Nets face the Warriors, Raptors, Pacers and Raptors again to close out the first half of the season. 

Brooklyn will aim for a split against Toronto and knock of the Warriors to guarantee at worst a 2-2 record over the next four games. Kenny Atkinson and crew have steadied the ship for the time being, but hope to keep things afloat with the All-Star break fast approaching. 

If the playoffs were to end today--which they don't--the Nets would face the Raptors in the two-seven matchup. 

