Brooklyn Nets' 2023 Draft Class Primed for Production Jump
Last season was difficult for everyone involved with the Brooklyn Nets.
The results fell way short of expectations, directly leading to where the franchise is now. Brooklyn is widely projected to finish among the league's worst-performing teams after pivoting into a total rebuild back in early July. Through all the noise, the Nets' 2023 Draft class went somewhat undiscussed until this past summer.
Hype began to build around Noah Clowney, Jalen Wilson and Dariq Whitehead ahead of their sophomore professional campaigns. Of the three, Clowney boasted the best rookie season tape and may even entrench himself into new head coach Jordi Fernandez's starting lineup come Oct. 23. Wilson put the basketball world on notice with his performance at the NBA 2K25 Las Vegas Summer League, taking home MVP honors while looking like a bonafide breakout candidate in 2024-25. Whitehead, who missed nearly all of his inaugural crusade, underwent a grueling rehab following season-ending surgery in late January. Presumably, he will mirror more of the star he was at Duke if his health allows it.
Each draftee has great potential, and the situation couldn't be better for the trio to realize it. They essentially get another year to experience the typical NBA rookie growing pains, given that Brooklyn has nothing to lose. Especially with Fernandez at the helm, who's regarded as a player development guru, the Nets' young core has all the tools at their disposal to increase production.
Next season is sure to come with its blemishes, but the young bucks must take advantage of the suddenly available opportunities.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.