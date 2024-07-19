Brooklyn Nets Acquire Former First-Round Pick; Where Does He Fit With Team?
The Brooklyn Nets traded Mamadi Diakite to the Memphis Grizzlies in return for Ziaire Williams and a 2030 second-round pick (via Dallas Mavericks). They shipped the 6-foot-9 forward to Memphis as they acquired a young asset in Williams along with a draft pick.
Williams is a 22-year-old forward with tremendous upside. The 2021 No. 10 overall draft pick spent three seasons with the Grizzlies, where he was never able to fully realize his potential. He started in 50 games in 150 appearances with the team.
Formerly teammates with Bronny James at Sierra Canyon, Williams played a lone season at Stanford, showing enough to potential to end up being a lottery pick. After averaging 8.1 points in 21.7 minutes per game during his rookie season, the forward had a down second season which was disrupted by injuries.
Last season, Williams started in 15 of his 51 appearances, playing 20.4 minutes per contest. He got back to similar production from his rookie season, averaging 8.2 points per game, though on worse efficiency.
The now-Nets forward is still a raw prospect, despite having spent three seasons in the NBA. Again, he's just 22-years-old and now joining a great situation for himself.
Brooklyn is headed into a full-blown rebuild. Young players will get every opportunity needed to develop their games while the Nets bring in draft assets -- two boxes they checked in the trade with the Grizzlies.
Expect more trades to come from the Nets' side of things as they've got more win-now talents to move off of while they bring in even more young players and draft capital. Williams has a chance to establish himself among Brooklyn's rebuilding core moving forward as he'll be able to have a career-defining fourth season with the Nets.
With the Nets bringing in another young talent, they'll be an intruiging team for NBA fans to keep an eye on as they usher into a new era.
