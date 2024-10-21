Brooklyn Nets Add Another Former College Star to G League Affiliate
Ahead of year one of the Brooklyn Nets' complete rebuild, general manager Sean Marks can't help but continue to stockpile talent on the franchise's G League affiliate.
Per Michael Scotto on X, the Long Island Nets are expecting to add former South Carolina star AJ Lawson.
After not being selected in the 2021 NBA Draft, Lawson saw stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks while spending time with each organization's G League affiliates.
In 42 appearances with Dallas in 2023-24, the 24-year-old saw just over seven minutes each night, generating 3.2 points and 1.2 rebounds per game. Lawson also earned some playoff experience, appearing in 10 of the Mavericks' postseason contests en route to their NBA Finals loss to the Boston Celtics.
He joins the recently waived Killian Hayes and potentially Amari Bailey as marquee additions to Brooklyn's G League affiliate, something Marks has prioritized since the commitment to a total overhaul.
The maneuvering on Marks' part exemplifies his genius. Given the current state of the Nets' roster, stockpiling promising youth has been at the forefront. The league only allows 15 players on any active roster and three additional members on two-way deals, but utilizing a G League affiliate to stash future contributors is a savvy move.
Whether or not Long Island's additions will one day make an impact on Brooklyn remains to be seen, but historically, many G Leaguers (see Pascal Siakam and Rudy Gobert) have gone on to serve great purposes on high-quality NBA rosters.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.