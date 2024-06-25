Are the Brooklyn Nets Addressing Their Center Situation Backwards?
Typically if your organization is "at crossroads" according to the team's owner, handing a massive contract to a solid starter and trading his promising backup isn't the best move, unless you are Joe Tsai and the Brooklyn Nets.
Over the last week, rumors surrounding the Nets starting and backup center have begun emerging. Per Michael Scotto on the HoopsHype Podcast, "The expectation is that Nic Claxton is going back to the Brooklyn Nets. That's the expectation many have around the league."
Additionally, Matt Moore of Action Network reported that Brooklyn engaged in trade discussions at this year's trade deadline surrounding Day'Ron Sharpe.
With a true direction for the 2024-25 season yet to be visible, is this really Brooklyn's best option? Claxton will likely command $20 to $25 million annually, which despite him ranking in the upper echelon of big men league-wide, is still quite the contract. Should Claxton become too expensive, the 22-year-old Sharpe would be able to fill his void for far less money, yet the Nets are looking to move him?
This franchise appears to only operate outside of a grey area. It's either all or nothing. They're either piling assets to trade for another superstar, or questionably moving promising young talent to make up for their lack of draft picks due to the former. It just makes no sense.
Allowing Claxton to walk while promoting and developing Sharpe appears to be the smart team-friendly move, but it appears general manager Sean Marks has other ideas.
