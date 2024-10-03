Nets' Amari Bailey Talks Training Camp Expectations
The Brooklyn Nets will have plenty of new faces fighting for a roster spot in training camp, prior to the 2024-25 NBA season. One of the team's new signees, Amari Bailey, is on an Exhibit 10 contract and will have a new opportunity in Brooklyn.
Bailey was drafted in 2023, and averaged 2.3 points in 6.5 minutes per game during his rookie season with the Charlotte Hornets. He split time in the NBA and the G League, and he averaged 19.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game with the Greensboro Swarm.
After the Hornets didn't extend the qualifying offer to Bailey in free agency, he took his talents to Brooklyn, where the Nets are giving him a shot at making the final roster. Killian Hayes and Tyrese Martin are also on Exhibit 10 deals.
Bailey recently spoke on his fresh start during Brooklyn's media day on Monday.
"To just come in and be myself, knowing that this is just a clean start, and I'll take every step forward," Bailey said. "I'm just trying to embrace everything. I'm at a loss for words, but it's the most fun I've ever had playing basketball. I'm very appreciative of that, very appreciative of the staff and everyone allowing me to have this opportunity."
The Nets open their preseason schedule in LA against the Clippers on Oct. 8, the first of their four games before the regular season begins. Bailey will have the opportunity in training camp and preseason to show he's worth an NBA contract.
