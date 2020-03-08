Nets Insider
Top Stories
News

Kenny Atkinson reportedly had fallout with Spencer Dinwiddie and contingent of Nets' locker room

Rick Laughland

Kenny Atkinson's abrupt departure from the Brooklyn Nets caught most people off-guard, but the ultimate decision for each party to go their separate ways was apparently brewing the last few months. 

According to SNY, Atkinson's voice began to fall upon deaf ears among some of the players in the Nets' locker room. One player in particular, Spencer Dinwiddie, has looked visibly frustrated with his role on the team. 

With Kyrie Irving playing in just 20 games before shutting it down due to shoulder surgery, the New Jersey native had all the fingers pointing in his direction from fans and members of the media in the aftermath of Atkinson's departure. 

In reality, Dinwiddie carried the Nets for stretches in the absence of Irving and kept the Nets season afloat when it appeared to be in seriousl peril. Once Caris LeVert got back in the swing of things, Dinwiddie's minutes started to shrink and he was moved in and out of the starting lineup. 

LeVert had a heroic performance on Tuesday against the Boston Celtics with 51-points to carry the Nets to a come-from-behind overtime victory. The Nets would go out the next night and lost by 39 points at home to the then-sub.500 Memphis Grizzlies. 

Atkinson reportedly let his players have it following a lackluster loss and despite a dominating win over San Antonio, the coach's fate was already sealed. 

During his press conference on Saturday, general manager Sean Marks indicated that the decision was made after consulting with all 17 players and getting the thoughts of owner Joseph Tsai. 

Only the players in the locker room know exactly what happened behind closed doors, but if one thing is clear Atkinson's close relationship with Dinwiddie and other deteriorated significantly during a difficult year. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nets Blowout Spurs 139-120 In a Much-Coveted Home Victory

Caris Levert's triple-double leads Nets past Spurs 139-120

Eric Webb

Nets Mutually Parting Ways With Head Coach Kenny Atkinson

Jacque Vaughn will take over in the interim for the rest of the season.

Rob Lep

Julius Erving Honored At First Nets Game At Barclays Center

Dr. J was in the house for his first-ever Nets game at Barclays Center. Erving won two ABA titles and three ABA MVPs during his time with the New York Nets (1974-76).

Rob Lep

Grizzlies Rout Nets 118-79 On Home Court For Second-Largest Home Loss in Franchise History

Grizzlies Rout Nets 118-79 On Home Court For Second-Largest Home Loss in Franchise History

Eric Webb

Caris LeVert answers Boston's 'Where is Kyrie' chants with heroic 51-point performance

The Nets small forward enjoyed a career night in a stunning comeback win.

Rick Laughland

Nets End Losing Streak At Four Behind Levert's Career High 51 Points

Levert erupts for 51 to take down 3rd seed Celtics

Eric Webb

Kevin Durant could make his return from injury at 2020 Olympics before making Nets' debut

The injured forward might be ready in time for Tokyo.

Rick Laughland

Kyrie Irving undergoes successful arthroscopic shoulder surgery

Nets floor general is expected to be ready for 2020-2021 season.

Rick Laughland

Rich Kleiman On What The Nets With Durant And Kyrie Will Be Like: 'Incredible'

KD's business manager and agent sat down with Sports Illustrated's Rob Lep for a one-on-one interview on his childhood, growing up a Knicks fan, his relationship with Durant, fellow agent Leon Rose being hired as NYK's president, etc.

Rob Lep

Late Turnover Makes Nets Come Up Short Against Heat 116-113

Dinwiddie turnover costs Nets 4th straight game

Eric Webb