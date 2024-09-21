Brooklyn Nets Announce Signing of Former Lottery Selection
An under-the-radar mid-summer addition by the Brooklyn Nets was finally made official today.
Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the 2020 NBA Draft's seventh-overall selection Killian Hayes has signed an Exhibit 10 deal with Brooklyn. The report was later confirmed by the franchise's official X account.
Hayes, still just 23 years old, tallied 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game in 42 appearances (31 starts) with the Detroit Pistons. He was waived on Feb. 8 and has remained a free agent since. With Dennis Schroder serving as the only other true point guard the Nets have to offer, Hayes' signing was much-needed.
The transaction follows what has been a summer-long trend for rebuilding Brooklyn, adding high-upside talent that never truly caught on with the organization that drafted them. Hayes finds himself in a similar situation as Ziaire Williams, another former lottery selection who looks to revive his career with the Nets.
A change of scenery may prove to be exactly what Hayes was in need of. He now gets to sit and learn behind Schroder, an established and respected NBA veteran, in hopes of contributing further down the line. Amid a total overhaul, Brooklyn's made it their goal to acquire as much young talent as possible to give new head coach Jordi Fernandez complete flexibility.
Known around the league as a developmental guru, Fernandez could be the man to alter Hayes' career trajectory after a rough tenure in Detroit.
The Nets begin training camp Oct. 1 in Southern California.
