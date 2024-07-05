Brooklyn Nets Announce Summer League Roster
Still firmly in the middle of a complete teardown, the Brooklyn Nets now shift their focus to the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas, which gets underway Friday, July 12 and wraps up Monday, July 22.
Assistant coach Steve Hetzel will lead the young Nets, who is in his first season with Brooklyn after three years in Portland. Second-year standouts Noah Clowney and Jalen Wilson return to Vegas for a second run at the title after leading Brooklyn to a semifinal last year, while Dariq Whitehead will be making his summer league debut. The complete roster is as follows:
- #18 Mark Armstrong, G Villanova
- #00 Zylan Cheatham, F/C Arizona State
- #21 Noah Clowney, F/C Alabama
- #14 Jacob Gilyard, G Richmond
- #26 KJ Jones II, G Emmanuel (Ga.)
- #55 Tevian Jones, F Southern Utah
- #16 Jaylen Martin, G/F Overtime Elite
- #7 Tyrese Martin, F Connecticut
- #42 Khalid Moore, F Fordham
- #12 David Muoka, C UNLV/Hong Kong
- #0 Dariq Whitehead, G/F Duke
- #22 Jalen Wilson, F Kansas
Brooklyn's first matchup is with the Indiana Pacers Friday, July 12 at 8 p.m. on NBA TV. This will be a great opportunity for this rebuilding franchise to get a look at some of its young, high-upside pieces in game action as decisions for the upcoming season are made.
