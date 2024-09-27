Brooklyn Nets Announce Training Camp Roster
The Brooklyn Nets announced their full training camp roster today via press release. The Nets will enter training camp and the preseason with a 20-man roster, along with head coach Jordi Fernández and nine assistant coaches.
Brooklyn will of course be led by Cam Thomas, Nicolas Claxton, and other veterans, but the biggest story in training camp is the additions of young talent. Yongxi 'Jacky' Cui recently signed a two-way contract with the Nets, and the team also brought in Ziaire Williams, Amari Bailey, and Tyrese Martin. Bailey and Martin are on two-way deals, but Williams looks to have a major bounce-back season after an underwhelming NBA career thus far.
Other players to watch are Killian Hayes and Ben Simmons. Hayes will be looking to revive his career after being released by the Detroit Pistons last season, and Simmons will look to have a career renaissance after some All-Star seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers. He's struggled with injuries, limiting his past few seasons in Brooklyn.
The Nets start training in Brooklyn at HSS Training Center on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Camp ends Monday, Oct. 7, but it will end in San Diego as the Nets will travel there on Oct. 5 before tipping off preseaosn against the LA Clippers.
After Brooklyn plays LA, the Nets will travel back to New York to play the Washington Wizards at the Barclays Center. Following their second preseason game, the team will travel down the New Jersey Turnpike to Wells Fargo Center to take on the 76ers. The Nets will wrap up preseason against the Toronto Raptors at home.
