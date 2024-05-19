Brooklyn Nets at Crossroads: Tear it Down or Swing for Star?
Nets' general manager Sean Marks has had his fair share of tough decisions since 2019.
First, he brought in Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, sending D'Angelo Russell to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for the latter. Next, he traded for James Harden, which cost Brooklyn Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince, Caris LeVert, Rodions Kurucs, three first-round picks and four first-round pick swaps. Finally, he un-did each and every one of those moves step-by-step.
Harden was shipped to the Philadelphia 76ers just over a calendar year after his acquisition. Irving was sent to the Dallas Mavericks, and Durant was dealt to the Phoenix Suns just last season. Now, after having assembled likely the biggest 'what if?' in the history of the NBA, Marks is tasked with yet another 'tough' decision.
Brooklyn sits without a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft, but that is subject to change. The Houston Rockets are reportedly extremely interested in the Nets' prized asset from the previously mentioned Durant trade, Mikal Bridges. After having already tried to trade for Bridges at this year's deadline, some insiders believe Houston would be willing to give up their third-overall selection this year in exchange for the versatile wing.
That's Marks' first option. Continue to tear down, acquire future assets and rebuild.
Marks' second option comes by way of five-time NBA All-Star, Donovan Mitchell.
Pull the trigger on the blockbuster move. Send two of the suddenly-lowly Phoenix Suns' first round picks from the Durant deal, paired with a salary dump (Ben Simmons?) and young asset (Dariq Whitehead?) to Cleveland and compete for a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference.
A duo of Bridges and Mitchell, assuming Nic Claxton returns as the team's big man, would be a hard trio to stop. Continue to fill out the roster with proven veteran role players. Bring in a true point guard, hopefully an upgrade over either Dennis Smith Jr. or Dennis Schröder, like Tyus Jones. Target a defensive-minded four who spaces the floor, like Kyle Anderson.
If Brooklyn could head into the 2024-25 campaign boasting a lineup of Jones, Mitchell, Bridges, Anderson and Claxton, with Cam Thomas off the bench, it would be nearly impossible for the Nets to miss the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.
Whatever Marks decides to do, this offseason will prove to be pivotal for the future in Brooklyn.
