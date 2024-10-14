Brooklyn Nets Begin Roster Cutdown, Request Waivers on Mark Armstrong
Just one preseason game in, the Brooklyn Nets aren't wasting time preparing their final 2024-25 roster.
The franchise announced on Sunday that they've requested waivers on former Villanova guard Mark Armstrong, just days after adding him on Oct. 9.
Armstrong spent the NBA 2K25 Summer League with Brooklyn, producing 2.8 points and 1.6 assists per game in five appearances in Las Vegas. Per Sharif Phillips-Keaton of NetsWire, the 6-foot-2 guard could be primed to land with the Nets' G League affiliate.
"The general thought is that Armstrong is most likely destined to play for Brooklyn's G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, to continue his development at that level," Phillips wrote.
Bolstering Long Island's roster amid year one of Brooklyn's total rebuild is a savvy move from general manager Sean Marks, allowing the Nets to stash promising talent with the hopes of finding future contributors.
The announcement comes as the first roster-trimming transaction from Marks and company, who still have some difficult decisions to make prior to their regular season-opener against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 23.
Still sitting at 20 members of their training camp roster, Brooklyn will likely be forced to cut five to meet the allotted number of 15. The full training camp roster can be found here.
The Nets are slated to take on the Washington Wizards in their preseason home-opener on Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.