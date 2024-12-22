Nets' Ben Simmons Notches First Double-Double of the Season in Loss to Jazz
The Brooklyn Nets fell to the Utah Jazz last night, 105-94 at home. Now 1-4 in their last five games, the Nets shot just 40.4% from the field and an abysmal 17.5% from three to have their fifth game scoring under 100 points.
However, a major bright spot for Brooklyn was point guard Ben Simmons. Simmons, starting at the one now that Dennis Schroder has been traded, put up a season-high 15 points, six rebounds, 10 assists, and two steals. He notched his first double-double of the 2024-25 season and the 132 double-double of his career.
Since entering the starting lineup on Dec. 16, Simmons is averaging 12.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game on 51.9% shooting from the field. He's been a more aggressive scorer since securing the starting job.
Simmons even showed off the jumper that he hides so often, hitting a fadeaway from inside the arc in the first quarter. He got to the free throw line six times, converting five shots.
Simmons looked his vintage self last night, which is weird to say considering he's 28 years old. It just shows how much his career has changed since being an NBA All-Star with the Philadelphia 76ers years ago. Against the Jazz, he used his speed and finesse to finish over Utah big men Walker Kessler and Lauri Markkanen, utilizing screens perfectly. He was also finding his teammates, setting up Noah Clowney and Nic Claxton for multiple dunks.
It's promising to see Simmons play this way, and while his contract makes it unrealistic, there's always a chance teams could look at Simmons in this new role and feel interested in inquiring about the point guard. He's currently in the last year of his contract, making $40.3 million this season.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.