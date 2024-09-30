Nets' Ben Simmons Reminds Fans of His Form Before Injury
The NBA season is finally back. Well, sort of. Media days are taking place in different markets across the league. The Brooklyn Nets are talking to the media just ahead of their training camp.
One of the main storylines for the team is Ben Simmons' return. The former All-Star has struggled since his arrival in Brooklyn in 2022. He's dealt with long, nagging injuries and his time on the floor wasn't exceptional as those injuries were still bothering him.
Ahead of training camp, there are reports that Simmons is fully healthy, cleared and ready to return to his former form in the new season.
It's been a while since Simmons was a regular on the floor. However, during media day, he took time to remind people what level of player he is when he is healthy.
“People forget me as a player healthy, I’m pretty good when I’m healthy," Simmons explained.
A former Rookie of the Year, two All-Defenive First Team appearances and All-NBA Third Team player, Simmons has a solid resume for a player who has struggled to remain healthy and on the floor. In his last season with the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons played 58 games, averaging 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game.
Simmons was a strong player that year, which was considered a down season for him. His time in Brooklyn doesn't reflect the player he was before the injury bug caught him. Dealing with such, Simmons also dealt with mental struggles.
"There were nights it was just so hard for me to get out of bed and go to the gym, knowing physically I was broken down," Simmons explained.
Now, getting healthy, the LSU product will have a chance to help a rebuilding Brooklyn team maintain its identity as they de-construct the roster.
