Brooklyn Nets: Big Moves Could be Needed for Marks to Return to Executive of the Year Contention
This season, Brad Stevens has been the NBA's top executive. The Boston Celtics President of Operations swept the voting this year and took home the NBA's 2023-24 Executive of the Year Award with ease over executives like OKC's Sam Presti.
Considering the season Presti just had with the Thunder, clinching the first seed in the Western Conference with one of the youngest teams in the league, not accumulating as many first-place votes as Stevens was a shock.
Stevens has had busy offseasons with the Celtics, but none more busy than the one from last year. Trading for Kristaps Porzingis was a game changer and the addition of Jrue Holiday completed the foundation of a championship-ready team.
The Celtics executive is no doubt the right recipient of the award. If Presti did something like that for his franchise player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander during last year's offseason, he would have had a chance to top Stevens.
Brooklyn Nets executive Sean Marks didn't receive a vote this year after a top-10 finish from the 2022-23 season.
After securing the No. 11 seed in the Eastern Conference and going 32-50, Marks may have to shake things up on the trade or free agency front to return to contention, but it's certainly possible with solid pieces Mikal Bridges, Cam Thomas and the hopeful return of Nic Claxton.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Nets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.