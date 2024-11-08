Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics: Injury Report
Leading into a three-game road trip, the Brooklyn Nets head to Boston to take on the Celtics in their biggest test of the young 2024-25 campaign. While the Nets' injury report looks nearly the same as it's been all year, a key absence on the Celtics' front could play a major impact on tonight's matchup.
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), Day'Ron Sarpe (hamstring), Trendon Watford (hamstring), Dariq Whitehead (G League assignment), Jalen Martin (two-way)
QUESTIONABLE: Noah Clowney (illness)
Celtics Injuries:
OUT: Jaylen Brown (hip flexor), JD Davidson (two-way), Kristaps Porzingis (surgery rehabilitation), Baylor Scheierman (G League assignment), Anton Watson (two-way)
DOUBTFUL: Luke Kornet (hamstring)
Despite head coach Jordi Fernandez's update on Nov. 6, Trendon Watford and Day'Ron Sharpe's season debuts continue to be delayed. Fernandez revealed that the former is expected back "soon," but the latter has yet to be given a designated return. Bogdanovic falls into a similar category, as the veteran swingman proceeds with rehabbing from his left foot and wrist surgeries this past April.
Clowney missing the clash with Boston would carry significant weight, given he's relied upon to fill the void left by Sharpe. The Celtics aren't an inside-dominant squad, but Brooklyn's early-season interior-defensive woes would be compounded should the 20-year-old sit this one out.
Davidson and Kornet aren't players Fernandez likely gameplanned for, but Brown's nonapperance carries significant affect. The 2024 NBA Finals MVP has missed Boston's previous three matchups but produced what's come to be expected when he's been on the floor. No Brown puts increased pressure on the Celtics' supporting cast, specifically Derrick White and Jrue Holiday, allowing the Nets to better prepare for the reigning champions.
Brooklyn tips off against Boston tonight at 7:30 p.m. EST.
