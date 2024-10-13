Brian Lewis on Nets' Thomas Impending Free Agency: 'There Is No Sort of Baseline'
Entering year one of their total rebuild, the Brooklyn Nets' decision to extend swingman Cam Thomas hinges on two key factors.
The first and most obvious is his performance in 2024-25. Now appearing to be the undisputed first option in head coach Jordi Fernandez's offense, Thomas can reach new heights in the final year of his rookie contract. If he can further build on his 22.5 points per game from last season, a major payday for Thomas will be tough to dispute.
His leaguewide value may also influence the franchise's decision.
On Erik Slater's "Bleav" podcast, the New York Post's Brian Lewis revealed how Brooklyn's rivals view the 23-year-old's value.
“With Cam Thomas, there is no sort of baseline,” he said. “Some scouts, they think he walks on water, they love him. ‘Oh, he’s a bucket. Oh, he’s this, he’s that.’ Others wouldn’t touch him with a ten-foot pole. They want no part of it. No matter what he’s getting paid, they don’t want any part of it."
"I mean, there is no sort of agreement between scouts or front office personnel [on] what his value is on the market, or how good of a player can he be," Lewis continued.
The uncertainty surrounding the Nets' counterparts complicates negotiations more than usual. Without a clear understanding of Thomas' perceived value across the league, both sides find themselves without leverage. The resolution of this situation rests on the shoulders of general manager Sean Marks, Thomas and his agent.
Brooklyn's electrifying guard is eligible for a rookie-scale extension until Oct. 21.
