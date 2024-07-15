Brooklyn Nets' Cam Johnson Amid Trade Rumors: 'I'm All in'
Since the Brooklyn Nets' dealing of Mikal Bridges, there has been no shortage of trade rumors surrounding the second player involved in 2023's Kevin Durant swap, Cameron Johnson.
Courtesy of HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, Johnson discussed his seemingly murky future as Brooklyn continues to ponder a complete teardown.
"I think we have a pretty good group in Brooklyn that we can start to grow something," he said. "If I’m staying in Brooklyn, then I’m all in, excited to play, and excited to grow this group."
The six-foot-eight forward saw a slight dip in his production during his second year with the Nets, as his 16.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest dipped to 13.4 points and 4.3 rebounds. While a portion of the regression can absolutely be credited to the fact that Brooklyn was terrible last season, taking backwards developmental steps does not bode well for Johnson's probablity of remaining with the Nets.
Factor in the possibility of receiving a hefty package, likely built around between one or two first round picks and a veteran player, and the former UNC star's odds of staying in Brooklyn appears slim.
Despite the rumors, Johnson feels optimistic for his second full season with the Nets, assuming he is not dealt.
"We get a healthy Ben (Simmons) back, and with the stuff we were able to do with him in the lineup last year, I think there’s a lot of potential."
With the 2024-45 regular season still months away, general manager Sean Marks has plenty of time to decide what Johnson's future with the franchise truly looks like.
