Nets' Cam Johnson on Big Night: 'I’m Just Gonna Keep on Playing My Game'
Once Cam Thomas was ruled out just before tipoff of last night's contest, the Brooklyn Nets suddenly were down the heartbeat of their offense and needed someone to take the reigns.
Midway through the game, Brooklyn was reeling. After falling behind by as much as 17 in the Nets' come-from-behind win over the Charlotte Hornets, someone had to step up.
Consequently, Cam Johnson delivered his best game this season.
“Especially as a shooter, rhythm is really important,” Johnson told Andrew Crane of the New York Post. “It’s hard to just miss time, come back and think everything’s gonna work out. But you know no matter what, what challenges are thrown, I’m just gonna keep on playing my game and trying to get some wins on the board for us.”
His 34-point, five-rebound, four-assist effort resulted in a dramatic 116-115 victory, snapping Brooklyn's three-game skid.
“Honestly, he’s just been hooping," Trendon Watford said regarding Johnson's play of late. "I’m not surprised by it at all. Last year was last year. He obviously heard all the noise and took it with a grain of salt and came back. And now he’s doing what we know CJ can do.”
Amid a constant flow of trade rumors, Johnson has yet to allow the outside noise to affect his game. Through 15 appearances, the 28-year-old has mirrored more of the player he was upon his Nets arrival than last year's display.
Whatever the future holds for the 11th-overall selection in the 2019 NBA Draft, Brooklyn fans can be assured Johnson will give them his best nightly.
The Nets continue NBA Cup play against the Philadelphia 76ers this Friday at 7 p.m. EST.
