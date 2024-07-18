Brooklyn Nets' Cam Thomas 'Not Pushing For' Contract Extension
Arguably the biggest winner from last month's Mikal Bridges trade will soon be eligible for a contract extension. 2021 first-rounder Cam Thomas will now be the Brooklyn Nets' bonafide number one option and will look to cash in on his evident improvement since he entered the league.
The second-longest tenured Net isn't allowing the looming negotiations to dominate his mindset, a sentiment he expressed in Thomas' interview with HoopsHype.
"You definitely think about it, but it’s not something I’m pushing for," Thomas said. "Whatever happens with the organization happens. I can’t control that. The only thing I can control is going out there and playing the best basketball I can play."
After a much-improved season that saw Thomas' nightly averages nearly double, his price tag only increased. General manager Sean Marks would be smart to get a deal done as soon as possible, as the increase in offensive opportunities now sans Bridges could allow Thomas to hit the 25 points per game mark.
"As of right now, I’m not really pressed on it. I want to keep improving my game to get ready for next season."
If Thomas can replicate his improvement from the 2023-24 campaign, he could see his next contract climb in value. In an article published by the New York Post, Yossi Gozlan estimated that Thomas could command between $20-$25 million annually, but if the 22-year-old secures a Most Improved Player award, that number may easily rise into the 30s.
The electric scorer is not letting the potential extension weigh on his shoulders, atleast for now.
