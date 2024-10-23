Nets' Cam Thomas Speaks After Contract Extension Fails
As the Brooklyn Nets begin their season tonight against the Atlanta Hawks, one can't help but keep thinking about star Cam Thomas and the team failing to negotiate a contract extension. The deadline for deals to get done was Oct. 21, and after no reports came out that Thomas and the Nets had gotten a deal done, it was clear that the 23-year-old would officially become a restricted free agent in 2025.
Along with Thomas were two other Nets who didn't receive extensions. Ziaire Williams, a new acquisition making his regular-season debut tonight, and Day'Ron Sharpe, a career Net, will also become restricted free agents in 2025.
Thomas isn't worried about the failed negotiations. After all, free agency is a ways away, and the Nets start their 82-game season tonight.
“Just getting ready to play the Atlanta Hawks [on Wednesday]. So, that’s all I’m focused on,” Thomas said to the New York Post. “I don’t really care about all the extra stuff. Just worried about trying to get a win on Wednesday.”
Head coach Jordi Fernandez spoke on the matter. He didn't see anything wrong with the situation; according to him, both sides were in a good spot.
“Yeah, conversations have been great. I think he’s in a good place, and I didn’t see anything that I should go and talk to him about it, the way he feels,” Fernandez said. “I think he’s been great. He’s done his job, and we have a clear path and direction for what we’re trying to do.”
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.