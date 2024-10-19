Nets' Cameron Johnson Shines in Preseason Loss
The Brooklyn Nets fell to the Toronto Raptors last night, 116-112, in the team's final preseason game. Brooklyn will finish the preseason 1-3 and shift its focus to the regular season, which starts Oct. 23.
Shooting wasn't exactly a strong suit for the Nets last night, as seven players shot below 40%. The only players to shoot above were Cameron Johnson, Ben Simmons, Ziaire Williams, and Keon Johnson.
Johnson was the star for Brooklyn last night. In fact, he may have been the only reason it was a close game. The veteran forward ended with 32 points, five rebounds, four assists, and a block in 32 minutes.
The shooting was on display for the 28-year-old. Johnson shot 11-for-21 from the field and 7-for-14 from deep. The performance came at a great time, as trade rumors have been circulating about Johnson and veteran teammates Dorian Finney-Smith and Dennis Schroder for the last few months.
The performance shows why Johnson can be so effective for a playoff team. The 6-foot-8 wing can defend any position with his size and defensive IQ, and can fit into a solid offensive role on the other end. Johnson has shot below 37% from deep in just one season throughout his career, and has never been below 34% from deep in his career.
As the regular season approaches, Johnson will be a name to watch on the trade market. The 3&D still has a lot of value that can be added to a contender. Brooklyn will open the regular season in Atlanta, taking on the Hawks.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.