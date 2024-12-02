Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls: Injury Report
Look away Nets fans, it could be a rough evening.
With seven, and potentially eight, players held out due to injury, Brooklyn's "next man up" mentality must be a guiding force tonight.
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), Noah Clowney (ankle), Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle), Jaylen Martin (two-way), Ben Simmons (back), Cam Thomas (hamstring), Ziaire Williams (knee)
QUESTIONABLE: Cam Johnson (ankle)
Bulls Injuries:
OUT: Adama Sanogo (two-way), DJ Steward (two-way), Patrick Williams (foot)
QUESTIONABLE: Coby White (ankle)
If Cam Johnson isn't a go come tip-off, the Nets will be forced to rely on heavy offensive outputs from Dennis Schröder, Jalen Wilson, Trendon Watford and Tyrese Martin. All four players have proven to have the ability to become a focal point when needed, but often received help on the side.
The Nets exemplified what it means to do more with less several times this season, but the constant flow of injuries has become tired.
On Chicago's side, its only significant absence is Patrick Williams. The former fourth-overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft didn't play much of a factor in Brooklyn's win over the Bulls on Nov. 1, but he will leave a defensive hole regardless.
Due to the sheer number of injuries, the Nets will learn much about the guys who lack experience in the road matchup. Martin's already shown he can explode on a moment's notice. As has Schröder.
Tonight could be the perfect time for a breakout performance from Wilson, who's been solid this season, but hasn't evolved into a true cornerstone just yet.
Brooklyn takes on the Bulls at 8 p.m. EST.
