Nets Coach Excited About Cam Thomas Return
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Brooklyn Nets desperately missed Cam Thomas during the month he was off the floor.
The Nets boasted one of the worst offenses with their leading scorer sidelined with an injury, so his return against the Orlando Magic was a breath of fresh air for the team.
"His first half was great – 14 points, five assists, five rebounds, like it was on pace for an amazing game," Nets coach Jordi Fernandez said after the game. "Obviously, they have really good defenders out there and we had to be better [at] executing, and I really liked his aggressiveness, it looked like he was just back, and [his] shot was going in, it was looking great and I’m happy that he’s back on the court. And again, like he was part of the run, we need everybody else to be ready to win these games.”
Thomas finished the game with 25 points, six rebounds and six assists off the bench, which is a great start to coming back to form.
If Thomas is already performing at such a high level right off of the injury, he should only get better when he gets a few games underneath him again.
Thomas and the Nets are back in action tomorrow against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET.
