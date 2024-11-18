Nets Coach Stresses Possessions in Close Games
It hasn't been even a month into the season, but the Brooklyn Nets have found themselves in a lot of close games to start the year.
Half of the team's games have been decided by five points or less, so they are finding themselves having to play close in a lot of these contests.
Nets coach Jordi Fernandez spoke about the importance of playing until the final whistle.
“You’ve got to keep saying it over and over and doing it over and over. It feels like, if there’s 100 possessions in a game, you do it for 99, that’s not good enough. We have to do it for 100 and do it together," Fernandez said h/t Posting and Toasting. “A lot of times I think the NBA is mentally tough. Because you struggle mentally. A lot of times, people think, ‘Oh, you guys have to be so tired.’ It’s like, ‘Oh, it’s not physically. It’s mentally.’ It’s tough. Especially when you’re young. And the veteran players, they just know how to do it. I think we’re getting there."
Possessions have been growing in importance in the final minutes, and if the Nets can find ways to show up when it counts, they will continue adding to their win column.
The Nets are back in action tomorrow against the Charlotte Hornets. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from the Barclays Center.
Want to join the discussion? Like Nets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Nets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.