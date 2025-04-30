Nets Could Get Major Upside in Ace Bailey
The Brooklyn Nets could be in line to take one of the best players in this year's draft class with a lottery pick that's slated to be around No. 6.
That could lead to a number of possibilities with the pick, including taking a player like Rutgers forward Ace Bailey, who is listed at No. 3 on ESPN's top 100 big board from analysts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo.
"Where Bailey gets picked will come down in large part to how the lottery shapes up, as he is a little more polarizing than some of the other prospects currently slated for the top of this draft class. This is due to his extreme contrast of strengths and weaknesses, possibly requiring more work to be done on his part in the predraft process. Strong workouts and interviews will surely be key components of his sales pitch," Givony wrote.
"Regardless, teams will have to think twice about passing up a big, explosive wing in his mold who offers All-Star potential with exceptional shot-making prowess and overall scoring instincts. The 18-year-old had ups and downs this season, but he is one of the draft's best shooters, and brings insatiable aggressiveness and a strong defensive motor."
Bailey has natural upside, and that could give the Nets someone to build around for many years to come, even if most of his talent is raw.
Bailey will be chosen on the first night of the NBA Draft, which is scheduled for June 25-26 from the Barclays Center.