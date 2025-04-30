Inside The Nets

Nets Could Get Major Upside in Ace Bailey

Ace Bailey could be a building block for the Brooklyn Nets.

Jeremy Brener

Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey shoots the ball in the second half against the USC Trojans.
Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey shoots the ball in the second half against the USC Trojans. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Brooklyn Nets could be in line to take one of the best players in this year's draft class with a lottery pick that's slated to be around No. 6.

That could lead to a number of possibilities with the pick, including taking a player like Rutgers forward Ace Bailey, who is listed at No. 3 on ESPN's top 100 big board from analysts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo.

"Where Bailey gets picked will come down in large part to how the lottery shapes up, as he is a little more polarizing than some of the other prospects currently slated for the top of this draft class. This is due to his extreme contrast of strengths and weaknesses, possibly requiring more work to be done on his part in the predraft process. Strong workouts and interviews will surely be key components of his sales pitch," Givony wrote.

"Regardless, teams will have to think twice about passing up a big, explosive wing in his mold who offers All-Star potential with exceptional shot-making prowess and overall scoring instincts. The 18-year-old had ups and downs this season, but he is one of the draft's best shooters, and brings insatiable aggressiveness and a strong defensive motor."

Bailey has natural upside, and that could give the Nets someone to build around for many years to come, even if most of his talent is raw.

Bailey will be chosen on the first night of the NBA Draft, which is scheduled for June 25-26 from the Barclays Center.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

