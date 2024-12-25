Brooklyn Nets Could Land Lead Guard in 2025 NBA Draft
After trading guard Dennis Schroder to the Warriors, it’s only a matter of time until the Brooklyn Nets offload even more win-now talent, further cementing themselves as a top-drafting team in 2025.
And that plan makes plenty of sense given the pure talent ranging near the upper ranks of the ’25 draft. While Brooklyn will be able to take their pick of talented players in the top five to 10, grabbing a lead guard prospect could be the smartest option.
Lead guards — typically ball-handling point guards who can score, pass and more — are often a commodity in the NBA Draft. But this year offers both a unique crop of draftees, as well as a league not necessarily in major need of them. For the most part, teams have their lead guard options, even in rebuilding situations. And that could help some talented players fall right into Brooklyn's lap.
Outside of the Nets, only a handful of teams will be on the market to add point guards in the 2025 NBA Draft, and even fewer are likely to land ahead of Brooklyn. The Wizards and Pelicans are likely the only two teams in desperate need of point guard help, with others like Toronto, Utah and Portland maybe’s in that department.
Luckily, there’s enough to go around.
Dylan Harper has likely not only been the most impressive guard so far, but 2025 draftee in general. Averaging over 23 points, four rebounds and assists apiece, the jumbo Rutgers guard likely made a good case as the No. 1 pick so far.
Illinois’ guard Kasparas Jakucionis has also shown do-it-all prowess, averaging 18-6-6 so far. And players like Egor Demin, VJ Edgecombe, Nolan Traore and more, offer unique projects as lead guards.
Suffice it to say, Brooklyn could lands its point guard of the future in the coming months.
