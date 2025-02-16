Nets Could Soon Make Trade For Superstar
The Brooklyn Nets have one of the worst rosters in the NBA, but it may not be that way for much longer.
The Nets have oodles of cap space to work with after buying out Ben Simmons' contract. The more than $40 million attached to Simmons over the past few years can go to someone else on the payroll, and the Nets could look to add that via a superstar on the trade market.
"I’m not saying this will or won’t happen, but if the Bucks lose in the first round, it’s easy to see Giannis Antetokounmpo demanding a trade and thinking that Brooklyn is a decent fit. If the Suns don’t make the postseason or once again fall flat in the first round, Devin Booker will be on the tip of every rumormonger’s tongue. If the Celtics come up way shorter than they internally expect, could Jaylen Brown become available? What about Zion Williamson? Trae Young? Ja Morant? Brooklyn may not be first in line, but it can hop into any of these discussions if and when it gets antsy enough to do so," The Ringer's Michael Pina writes.
The Nets will be on the lookout for when superstars ask out, and the team has an excess of picks from the Mikal Bridges trade, along with more that they can acquire for players like Nic Claxton and Cam Johnson.
If they can convince a strong free agent to be added to the mix, the Nets could find themselves out of the rebuilding phase sooner than expected.
