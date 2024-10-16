Nets' Dariq Whithead Gives Update on Health, Training Camp
Brooklyn Nets guard Dariq Whitehead is set to be a significant part of the team's young core this season. Whitehead's rookie year was marred by a left shin injury and appeared in just two games. He averaged just 12 minutes and put up 1.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.
Heading into his sophomore season, Whitehead has averaged 3.0 points and 1.0 rebounds through two preseason games. He hasn't gotten much opportunity, getting 8.5 minutes per game, but it's important to note that he's still making steps from a serious injury.
Whitehead spoke about his process of getting healthy and staying ready in Brooklyn's rotation. Sharif Phillips-Keaton highlighted this in an article from Nets Wire.
"It's good. I feel like once you start to see your confidence come back and start to believe in your body and trust your body to do things that you've done in the past, that's always a good step," Whitehead said. "Right now it's more so just making sure I'm doing the right things I need to do with the team in order to be able to be out there and help the guys. I feel like that's a part of me trusting my body, which is a good thing."
From what was said, it seems like Whitehead is still not 100% yet, but he feels closer to fully healthy as training camp has progressed. The NBA Summer League was huge for his health too.
"The open runs we did in the summer after summer league, having consecutive days of playing three out of four days, those were the ones that got me pretty much ready to go for training camp," he said.
