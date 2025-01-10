Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), De'Anthony Melton (knee), Trendon Watford (hamstring), Dariq Whitehead (G League), Maxwell Lewis (left knee), Cam Thomas (hamstring), Cam Johnson (ankle), D'Angelo Russell (shin)
Nuggets Injuries:
OUT: Vlatko Cancar (knee), PJ Hall (Two-Way), Daron Holmes II (Achilles), Spencer Jones (Two-Way)
DOUBTFUL: Aaron Gordon (calf)
QUESTIONABLE: Nikola Jokic (illness)
After being forced to play with fewer available players than "out" designations, the Brooklyn Nets find themselves continuously plagued by injuries. While the franchise won't suffer the same setbacks as it did against the Detroit Pistons, eight players remain out to kick off a six-game road trip.
The good news: Day'Ron Sharpe doesn't currently have any designation ahead of tip-off. It seems that he'll suit up and make his much-needed return.
The bad news: Cam Johnson, Cam Thomas and D'Angelo Russell remain out, leaving the Nets without the bulk of their scoring output for the third straight game.
Denver's absentees present some optimism, especially since there's a chance the Nuggets are without both of their highly impactful frontcourt pieces. Aaron Gordon hasn't played since Christmas day and Nikola Jokic has been out since Jan. 4. The lack of either softens the blow of all of Brooklyn's injuries, but fans must wait until this evening to see what the lineups look like.
Nets-Nuggets is slated for 9 p.m. EST.
