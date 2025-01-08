Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons: How to Watch Game Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
In their second meeting of the 2024-25 NBA season, the Brooklyn Nets look to get off the schneid against the Detroit Pistons tonight at the Barclays Center. Having suffered lopsided losses against two Eastern Conference foes in the last four days, Jordi Fernandez's squad seek a much-needed win at home.
ODDS:
The Nets enter the day as 8.5-point underdogs to the Pistons, and the total over/under is 213.5 points.
KEYS TO THE GAME:
1. Give Sharpe more opportunities. Despite losing against the Indiana Pacers, backup big man Day'Ron Sharpe posted his best stat line of the year. His 16 points and 13 rebounds were both season highs. Sharpe also turned in five assists, which was a career-high. He was dominant in just 22 minutes and should get more touches while Brooklyn struggles with injuries.
2. Lean on Keon. Cam Johnson, Cam Thomas and D'Angelo Russell have already been ruled out, and Ben Simmons carries a "questionable" designation into tonight's contest. That likely leaves Keon Johnson as the main facilitator, who's failed to record double digits in the scoring column just once in his last eight appearances. He'll need to be a factor if the Nets emerge victorious.
3. Shut down Cade. Detroit's first overall selection back in 2022 has arrived. Cade Cunningham is averaging 24.4 points per game and is coming off a 32-9-6 performance against the Portland Trail Blazers. He's been spectacular this season and poses a major threat to the hosts, especially with all the absentees.
RECORDS:
Brooklyn Nets (13-23) vs. Detroit Pistons (18-18)
INJURIES:
Check out Nets on SI later today for an updated injury report.
WHEN:
Jan. 8 2025 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
LOCATION:
Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
TV/RADIO:
YES Network, NBA League Pass, WFAN (660AM/101.9FM)
FINAL WORD:
After concluding this three-game home stand, Brooklyn begins a six-game road trip this Friday against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets in Denver.
