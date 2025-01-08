Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons: Injury Report
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), De'Anthony Melton (knee), Trendon Watford (hamstring), Dariq Whitehead (G League), Maxwell Lewis (left knee), Cam Thomas (hamstring), Cam Johnson (ankle), D'Angelo Russell (shin)
QUESTIONABLE: Ben Simmons (back)
Pistons Injuries:
OUT: Ron Harper Jr. (Two-Way), Jaden Ivey (fibula), Tolu Smith (Two-Way), Ausar Thompson (illness)
QUESTIONABLE: Daniss Jenkins (Two-Way), Bobi Klintman (G League)
The Brooklyn Nets will again be without key scoring components for the third-straight game. Cam Johnson, Cam Thomas and D'Angelo Russell have all been ruled out, while Ben Simmons remains a wildcard heading into tonight's matchup with the Detroit Pistons.
Additionally, Dariq Whitehead will not be available after seeing the floor in the closing moment's of Brooklyn's loss to the Indiana Pacers.
Trendon Watford remains out as well, with no clear timetable yet set for his return.
On Detroit's side, Jaden Ivey and Ausar Thompson will be the visitor's most impactful absentees. The latter has only made 15 appearances this season, but tonight's designation marks Thompson's first missed game in over a month.
Ivey recently suffered a broken fibula in a New Year's Day matchup with the Orlando Magic and will remain out for the foreseeable future.
It'll be "next man up" again for the Nets, who continue to be decimated by injuries throughout 2025.
The matchup is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST.
