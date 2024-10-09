Nets Display up-Tempo Offense in Preseason Loss
Last season the Brooklyn Nets finished with the league's 20th-highest mark in fast break points, signaling a need to pick up the pace.
Since his arrival, rookie head coach Jordi Fernandez has desired to implement a true culture built on up-tempo dynamic offense in Brooklyn. Tuesday night's preseason opener showed just how effective the change in playstyle can be.
In the 115-106 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, the Nets shot just 43% from the field. But the team didn't have an inefficient night overall when provided context. Brooklyn had 27 fast break points, connecting on 11 of their 13 attempts in transition.
“This is our first game,” Fernandez said via the New York Post. “The beginning was rocky. And then once we got a better feel for it and we got a few reps to run up and down, it was a lot better. I like the togetherness, how we shared the ball. We took the right shots."
The blueprint is simple. The Nets find success when they push the tempo while simultaneously wearing their opponents down. In a more traditional half-court offense, they're far less efficient. Fortunately for Fernandez and company, the matchup with the Clippers was just the first of four preseason contests. There is plenty of time to settle in before the regular season kicks off.
Brooklyn travels back to the Barclays Center to take on the Washington Wizards on Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
