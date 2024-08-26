Nets Face One Big Issue Heading Into Season
The Brooklyn Nets don't have a franchise point guard at the moment, and while they don't need one, they will run into obstacles in the short term.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes questions who will be setting the Nets up for success on the floor next season.
"Dennis Schroder isn't a born facilitator, and Cam Thomas' bucket-obsessed tunnel vision is the stuff of legend. Both projected starters can score the ball, but neither seems likely to help bring out the best in the Brooklyn Nets' most important players," Hughes writes. "This is a rebuilding operation that should be looking to move Dorian Finney-Smith, Cameron Johnson and Bogdan Bogdanović at the first opportunity. All three are dependent scorers who perform best when set up by unselfish guards. Their value on the market could diminish if Schroder and Thomas can't consistently find them—or aren't even looking in the first place."
Schroder will be the team's primary point guard and he'll be tasked with setting up the offense for the Nets this season. His ability to set his teammates up for success will determine who, including him, will be traded by the Nets in the middle of the season.
If Schroder can prove Hughes and his doubters wrong, the Nets will be a surprise, but he has an uphill battle ahead of him.
