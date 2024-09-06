Brooklyn Nets Fans Show Gratitude to Joe Tsai for Yongxi Cui Signing
The Brooklyn Nets' massive international fanbase was on full display on the Chinese sports commentary site Hupu, where the franchise holds their own "zone." Rumored signee Yongxi Cui was the topic of conversation, as many fans gathered virtually to express their excitement for the potential addition.
Thanks to NetsDaily, some of the supportive posts have been translated into English. “I have to support the Nets,” one post read. “When I saw the news that Cui Yongyuan joined the Nets, I shouted ‘WTF’" wrote another poster.
Many users showed an instant desire to purchase Cui's Brooklyn jersey once the move is official, proved by one of the most-engaged with posts on the thread.
“How to buy Cui Yongyuan’s jersey? Will it be available in China?”
Among the enthusiasm, one user believes that Brooklyn's owner will help return the Chinese National Team to the powerhouse it once was.
“Boss Tsai is actually supporting the Chinese men’s basketball team,” they wrote.
Cui certainly has the ability. Time will tell all, but Brooklyn may have found something special in the 6-foot-8 guard.
The team will open up their 2024-25 regular season with a away matchups against the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic. Brooklyn's first home game will be played againt Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, Oct. 27.
