Brooklyn Nets' Finney-Smith, Johnson Likely to be Moved at 2025 Trade Deadline
As the Brooklyn Nets' Isaac Okoro pipedream appears fully dead, the lack of momentum behind that sign-and-trade has essentially guaranteed Dorian Finney-Smith and Cameron Johnson begin the 2024-25 campaign in Brooklyn.
The two have been rumored trade targets for multiple teams all summer, and will continue to be linked to contenders throughout next season. Choosing to hang on to both veteran wings is a smart decision by general manager Sean Marks, given the current state of the Nets' roster. Brooklyn would boast a distinct lack of veteran presence if either Finney-Smith or Johnson were dealt this summer, and the return would not be as rich as it has the potential to be.
Each should generate between one and two first-rounders from a presently competitive franchise. This is not a decision that needs to be rushed. Since their entrance into a total overhaul, Brooklyn has nothing but time to get this roster back to where it needs to be. Exhibiting patience now will hand all leverage in a potential deal back to Marks come February, paving the way for fair compensation.
If the franchise's financial situation looked slightly different and Okoro was a realistic target, the Nets' approach may be different. But that doesn't necessarily mean it would have been the "right" move. Okoro is a fantastic player with a very bright future in this league, but is he worth the potential four first-round picks a package inlduing both Finney-Smith and Johnson could generate?
Certainly not.
