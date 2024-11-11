When Should the Brooklyn Nets Make Their First Move?
This past summer, it appeared a true direction had been established by Brooklyn Nets' general manager Sean Marks.
Weeks of speculation followed owner Joe Tsai's declaration that the franchise was "in at crossroads," leading to the eventual trade of Mikal Bridges. That transaction was meant to signal the commitment to a new era in Brooklyn, one that was expected to come with a pile of losses.
But 10 games through the 2024-25 NBA season, that hasn't quite happened yet.
The Nets sit at 4-6, but three of those losses have been extremely competitive performances against three of the league's top teams. Brooklyn lost to the Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers by a total of 14 points. It also led by double-digits in each contest.
Even though the season's still young, it appears the Nets may find themselves "at a crossroads" again.
If the plan was to re-tool and target a top prospect in the 2025 NBA Draft, the current roster may be too strong to meet that goal. Dennis Schröder and Cameron Johnson, both heavily coveted assets, are enjoying impressive seasons amid the overhaul.
Could it be time for Marks to field calls on either guy?
It all depends on what the objective is in year one. Maybe Brooklyn isn't as far from contention as it seemed preseason, but is that what's best for the future? Should the winning/extremely competitive losses continue, it may at least be worth scaling the league to see what Schröder or Johnson could garner.
The NBA's trade deadline is Feb. 6 of next year, but Marks is typically ahead of the curve.
In the concluding act of a three-game road trip, the Nets travel to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans on Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. EST.
