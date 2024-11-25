Brooklyn Nets vs. Golden State Warriors: Injury Report
Before last night's win over the Sacramento Kings, the Brooklyn Nets appeared to be progressing towards full strength. After leaving the contest with many injuries, that no longer seems true. Brookly is quite shorthanded heading into tonight's clash in the Bay Area.
Nets Injuries:
OUT: Bojan Bogdanovic (left foot), Day'Ron Sharpe (hamstring), Jaylen Martin (two-way), Noah Clowney (ankle), Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle), Ben Simmons (back)
DOUBTFUL: Nic Claxton (back)
QUESTIONABLE: Dennis Schröder (ankle)
PROBABLE: Trendon Watford (hamstring)
Warriors Injuries:
OUT: De'Anthony Melton (ACL)
QUESTIONABLE: Jonathan Kuminga (illness)
After losing Clowney last night and Finney-Smith on Friday, the Nets find themselves down a minimum of three and a maximum of four key players against Stephen Curry and Golden State. Absences by Simmons and potentially Schröder likely thrusts either Cam Thomas or Shake Milton into a lead facilitating role.
Brooklyn will also heavily miss Watford, who's supplied a fantastic defensive impact since his return to the lineup, should he not be a go come tip-off.
Melton's been a strong reserve piece for the Warriors but has not played since a Nov. 12 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Their most influential designation comes from Kuminga. Despite a regression in overall statistics from last season, the 22-year-old's unique athleticism often provides Golden State with a very reliable wing.
The Nets' hefty injury report is expected to be a deciding factor in tonight's matchup, but if they learned anything from the loss to Philadelphia, missing important pieces doesn't always doom a squad from the opening tip.
Brooklyn takes on the Warriors tonight at 10 p.m. EST.
